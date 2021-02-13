Cost accountant from Chennai helps kids raise civic complaints

She conducts awareness sessions about the redressal forums of Greater Chennai Corporation

Brothers A Mohammed Ameer and A Mohammed Salman, in Class VII and seven Class V respectively, raise a complaint with Namma Chennai App about a non-functional streetlight at Azrudhin Khan Street in Triplicane.

With her mother’s help, Swastika .V, in Class IV, calls attention to the issue of overflowing sewage at First Main Road in Kamaraj Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur.

With his mother’s guidance, S.L. Jai Sudhan, also a Class IV student, makes a complaint about a non-functional streetlight at Ramaswamy Garden, Adyar.

Vishwa and Shwetha from Sholinganallur were excited that Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) acted on their complaint and provided a shelter for the stray cats in their neighbourhood.

Having put these children through a primer on how to use GCC’s Namma Chennai App and the 1913 helpline, Mohandass Sangita Gandhi, a Triplicane resident, deserves credit for these acts of civic responsibility.

Mother of a boy child, 35-year-old Sangita began to conduct these awareness sessions for children and their mothers in November 2017, having realised the necessity of this exercise, at a personal level

“I was returning home with my son M.S. Hithesh Kannan (in Class II then) from a drawing class late in the evening. When we drove by his school in Arunachalapuram, Adyar, he take it in, looking through the car window. Without the glow of streetlights, the school was plunged in darkness. He was disappointed and wanted something to be done about it. That is when I learnt about Namma Chennai App and 1913,” says Sangita, who conducts awareness sessions about these redressal forums with the support of community organisations like Bhumi and Nallore Vattam and youngster M.Vishvajit.

“I also approach authorities of schools and offer to conduct these sessions. So far, I have covered schools in Adyar, Chepauk, Triplicane and Parrys, and want to do the same in other areas,” says Sangita.

In some cases, either she or Nallore Vattam would lodge the complaint on the child’s behalf.

“At times the parents would be reluctant, but the child would be keen on registering a complaint. A child from Adyar became aware of the danger from telecom cables precariously dangling from trees, narrowly escaping being hit by a bundle himself. I lodged a complaint on behalf of this child. In another instance, Nallore Vattam raised a complaint on the behalf of two teens who wanted to spotlight the issue of broken liquor bottles in their neighbourhood in Parrys,” says Sangita, who also explains the workings of Kavalan SOS app of the police department and the 1098 helpline meant for children. In her sessions, she gets children to take the oath for “enlightened citizenship” by former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Mohandass Sangita Gandhi can be reached at 96000 92651.