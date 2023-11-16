Cosmopolitan Club’s uniqueness lies in its inclusivity, says SC Judge

November 16, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Participating in the 150th anniversary celebration of Cosmopolitan Club on Thursday, Supreme Court Judge M.M. Sundresh said the club followed the principles of inclusivity right from the day of its founding. He said the uniqueness of this club laid in it not having any dress code unlike other clubs and allowing all types of people to become members.

Justice Sundresh, who launched a coffee table book and released a souvenir to mark the sesquicentennial celebration held at the ballroom of the club, in his address, recalled the apt naming and the starting of the club in 1873, with 41 members comprising princes, judges, businessmen, and bureaucrats. Several philanthropists have contributed to the construction of the sprawling building of the club, he added.

K. Sundareswaran, president of the club, said the three oldest members of the club were honoured on the occasion. Sanjay Ramaswami, vice-president of the club, said the club sponsored the education of the children of its over 300 employees through a welfare trust. Some of the high-profile visitors to the club are Mahatma Gandhi, former presidents V.V. Giri and S. Radhakrishnan, and the Prince of Wales, he added.