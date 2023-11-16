HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cosmopolitan Club’s uniqueness lies in its inclusivity, says SC Judge

The club celebrates its 150th anniversary

November 16, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court Judge M.M. Sundresh, K. Sundareswaran, president of Cosmopolitan Club, and Sanjay Ramaswami, vice-president of the club, at the event in Chennai on Thursday.

Supreme Court Judge M.M. Sundresh, K. Sundareswaran, president of Cosmopolitan Club, and Sanjay Ramaswami, vice-president of the club, at the event in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Participating in the 150th anniversary celebration of Cosmopolitan Club on Thursday, Supreme Court Judge M.M. Sundresh said the club followed the principles of inclusivity right from the day of its founding. He said the uniqueness of this club laid in it not having any dress code unlike other clubs and allowing all types of people to become members.

Justice Sundresh, who launched a coffee table book and released a souvenir to mark the sesquicentennial celebration held at the ballroom of the club, in his address, recalled the apt naming and the starting of the club in 1873, with 41 members comprising princes, judges, businessmen, and bureaucrats. Several philanthropists have contributed to the construction of the sprawling building of the club, he added.

K. Sundareswaran, president of the club, said the three oldest members of the club were honoured on the occasion. Sanjay Ramaswami, vice-president of the club, said the club sponsored the education of the children of its over 300 employees through a welfare trust. Some of the high-profile visitors to the club are Mahatma Gandhi, former presidents V.V. Giri and S. Radhakrishnan, and the Prince of Wales, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.