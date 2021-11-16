Corruption probe against two Chennai police inspectors

Photograph used for representational purposes only

They have been accused of obtaining pecuniary advantages from brothel-keepers, while working in the Anti-Vice Squad

Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday conducted searches at the houses of two police inspectors of the Chennai city police, in connection with cases booked against them on allegations of corrupt activities while they were working with the Anti-Vice Squad.

The accused officers are Sam Vincent, Inspector of Police, Crime, Kilpauk and Saravanan, Inspector of Police, Law and Order, Saidapet. Both were working with the Anti-Vice Squad. DVAC sources said, during the period between January 8 and May 15, 2018, the two, while serving as inspectors of police, Anti-Vice Squad, allegedly obtained pecuniary advantages from brothel -keepers. A case has been registered under section 13(2)r/w 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

