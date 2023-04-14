Corruption allegations are baseless, being used as diversionary tactic, says DMK

April 14, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK’s organising secretary R.S. Bharathi on Friday said the corruption allegations made by Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai against the DMK were “baseless” and “laughable” and alleged that he was making them to divert from the cheating case being investigated against Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited.

In reference to the investigation of alleged links of some BJP leaders to the accused in the Aarudhra case, Mr. Bharathi told journalists that Mr. Annamalai could also be involved. He felt Mr. Annamalai’s charges were also a tactic to divert criticism away from the Union government in the Adani issue.

He asked if the allegations that the then Deputy Chief Minister M.K. Stalin tweaking the Chennai Metro Rail tender was true, why did the BJP government at the Centre, which controlled the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, not take any action.

According to him, Mr. Annamalai could end up touring the courts across Tamil Nadu, if every DMK leader accused by him on Friday decided to take legal action against him. As the organising secretary of the DMK, he demanded Mr. Annamalai to submit all documents related to his allegations on the properties and educational institutions owned by the party within 15 days, failing which the party would take legal action.

He recalled how former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa tried to file corruption cases against the DMK, but could never prove anything. As DMK leaders had not done anything wrong, they would not be bothered by Mr. Annamalai’s threat of filing a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said. “We had filed a complaint related to the seizure of ₹570 crore ahead of 2016 Assembly polls by election officials. No action has been taken so far. So, we know how the CBI is selectively used,” he alleged.

He claimed Mr. Annamalai had cheated by providing a “chit” instead of a receipt for his Rafale watch. Earlier, in the day, Mr. Annamalai had accused the Economic Offences Wing of the the Tamil Nadu police of threatening people to name the BJP functionaries in their confession statements in Aarudhra case.