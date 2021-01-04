‘Correct design flaw in master stormwater drain’

04 January 2021 10:27 IST

It runs through Velachery-Taramani Link Road, and with some critical tweaks, it would spare the region the inundation it suffered during this N-E monsoon season

Residents of Ward 178 in Velachery seek corrective measures on the master stormwater drain that passes through Velachery-Taramani Link Road.

The November rains exposed the ineffectiveness of the drain. In spite of having a big drain, some neighbourhoods in Ward 178 — Ram Nagar, Vijaya Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Vinayagapuram, Srinivasa Nagar, Kuberan Nagar, AGS Colony, Murugu Nagar — suffered inundation, being submerged under three feet of rainwater. Residents went without electricity for three days, as Tangedco had to suspend the supply on account of this problem.

Residents of various colonies in Velachery convened a meet recently to discuss this problem and possible solutions.

Advertising

Advertising

S. Kumararaja, a longtime resident of Velachery, says, “The construction of the master drain began in 2011 and was completed by 2016. It was meant to carry surplus water from Velachery lake to Buckingham Canal via Velachery-Taramani Link Road. Looking at the design and plan of the drain, it was evident that the drain would not serve the intended purpose and we requested the authorities concerned to drop this project. Because, there were already CMWSSB’s underground pipes along the route of the sanctioned drain and hence they would hamper free flow of water.

Next, during the construction, we drew attention to the fact that the slopes required to ensure smooth flow of water were missing. But our suggestions were ignored. As there was not much rain in the last two years, this flaw in the design and construction was not exposed. But this year’s rains have proved our contention right. This drain was built at a cost of ₹62 crore but failed to deliver when it mattered the most.”

Corrective measures to this drain apart, the residents have suggestions to check flooding.

“There is another drain carrying excess water from Velachery lake to Pallikaranai. The stormwater drains of Ward 178 are connected to this drain near Velachery MRTS station. From this point, stormwater is supposed to enter another drain called Veerangal Odai which is already taking water from Alandur, Aadambakkam and Guindy which are big localities. What happens is that the force of water from those areas is higher when compared to the water flowing from the Velachery lake to the Pallikaranai drain.

This is another cause for inundation in Ward 178. We suggest that water from our stormwater drains need not routed to Veerangal Odai. Instead, from the Velachery MRTS a new drain should be constructed up to Pallikaranai,” adds Kumararaja

In addition to flooding, the residents had to endure sewage overflows as well.

“Although, stormater receded, the sewage muck stayed on. Additional pumping stations are required for Velachery. Besides, the sewage pipes have to be replaced. As the existing stations and pipes are from the early 1990s; in the last 20 years, the population Velachery has grown rapidly. Hence, we need to enhance the capacity of our sewage system,” adds Kumararaja.

Residents have also pointed out that unlike in the previous years, some parts of Madipakkam were not affected.

“Because, a new drain was constructed from Balaji Nagar in Madipakkam to Pallikaranai. Usually stormwater from neighbourhoods in Balaji Nagar is made to enter Veerangal Odai.

As it was already carrying too much of stormwater from Alandur, Aadambakkam and Guindy, the new stormwater drain from Madipakkam was directly channelised to Pallikaranai. Velachery needs a similar arrangement,” says Kumararaja.