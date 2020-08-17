Corporation’s Assistant Engineer gets Frontline Warriors award

S. Kalaiarasan receives a citation and a medal from the Chief Minister. Photo: Special Arrangement

17 August 2020 12:37 IST

Residents of the neighbourhoods in the Ward that S. Kalaiarasan is associated with, say the official is extremely accessible

In April, when 35-year-old S. Kalaiarasan, an Assistant Engineer with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), was leading a team of civic officials to bury a doctor — a neurosurgeon — who had succumbed to COVID-19, at the Kilpauk cemetery, they were stopped by residents. Agitated residents left more than a dozen civic staff injured. Later, the police stepped in to bring the situation under control, and the doctor’s body was finally taken to the nearby Velangadu burial ground on New Avadi Road.

Kalaiarasan was of the Corporation staff who were injured.

Kalaiarasan had to be rushed to the nearby hospital as he had sustained severe head and hand injuries. Twenty days later, he resumed work as A.E in the same ward — Ward 102 in Zone — 8 of GCC.

Advertising

Advertising

Kalaiarasan has been associated with the ward since 2017. He also worked as a field-level engineer before becoming AE, and the incident is one of his most challenging that he has ever faced.

“I never experienced such agitations in my career as a civic staff,” says Kalaiarasan, adding that he would not let fear debilitate him, and have always continued to do his public work, irrespective of the challenges he is confronted with.

Kalaiarasan is one of the two staff members of GCC who were awarded COVID-19 Frontline Warriors award by the State government on August 15. The award, which comprises a certificate and a gold-coated medal, was instituted by the State government.

A native of Tirunelveli, Kalaiarasan moved to Chennai three decades ago when his father, Seeni Pandian, established a hotel at MMDA Nagar in Choolaimedu. He did his schooling at MCC school in Chetpet and pursued his civil engineering at Sastra Engineering College near Poonamallee. He involved himself in neighbourhood activities including cleaning of parks and playground in Choolaimedu before he joined the civic body in 2014.

In 2017, the anti-encroachment drive in Shenoy Nagar was led by Kalaiarasan on Cemetery Road, where 30 structures including petty shops erected on the footpath that blocked easy movement of walkers were removed. Neighbourhoods like Shenoy Nagar, Pulla Avenue and Shanthi Colony have a sizeable population of senior citizens, who are mostly retired government servants.

“Kalaiarasan always attends to residents’ grievances immediately. He also gives residents feedback on the steps taken on our complaints,” says K. Vasudevan, a resident of Shenoy Nagar.