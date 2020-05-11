Chennai

Corporation workers press for compensation

Showing solidarity: The Greater Chennai Corporation workers staging a protest at the zonal office in Valluvarkottam, in Chennai on Monday.

Showing solidarity: The Greater Chennai Corporation workers staging a protest at the zonal office in Valluvarkottam, in Chennai on Monday.   | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

‘Families of policemen who died have been paid, those of civic workers ignored’

The Greater Chennai Corporation workers launched an agitation, demanding compensation to families of front- line workers who died during the lockdown.

Participants of the agitation in the Teynampet zonal office said all civic workers would stop work for a few minutes on Tuesday as a mark of protest against the failure of the Corporation to give compensation to bereaved families of their colleagues.

“The families of police personnel who lost lives received ₹50 lakh compensation. But families of front- line workers of local bodies have not received compensation. The workers sacrifice their lives during the pandemic. But their families are yet to get any compensation,” said a representative of the workers.

Jobs sought

The participants stressed on the need for filling more than 2 lakh vacancies in various civic agencies in the State.

“Instead of filling vacant posts, the civic agencies hire workers under NULM (National Urban Livelihood Mission), leading to challenging conditions at work, particularly during a pandemic. This affects the entire family. The families of workers who lost lives should get jobs,” said a worker. The workers said the agitation would be held in Ripon Buildings.

A 40-year-old malaria worker of the Corporation, who was hired under the National Urban Livelihood Mission, died on Saturday after testing negative for COVID-19.

The malaria worker, who was at work in a testing centre in ward 116 of Teynampet zone, was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on May 3 after he reported breathlessness. He was declared dead on May 9, after testing negative for COVID-19. The family of the worker was yet to receive any compensation. Many workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city, affecting the containment measures.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 11:53:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/corporation-workers-press-for-compensation/article31561467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY