Corporation workers demand permanent jobs

Corporation workers on Tuesday staged a protest demanding roll back of the decision to privatise conservancy operations. They also demanded the Greater Chennai Corporation to give permanent jobs to 14,000 temporary workers who have been hired in the past few years in various Departments.

The Corporation has privatised conservancy operations, announcing the decision on a new system of conservancy operations last month.

Roll back privatisation

Following the protest on Tuesday, representatives of the conservancy workers of the Corporation met with the Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash and requested a repeal of the decision.

The Commissioner said the decision was taken because of the government policy to implement conservancy work under private public partnership mode. “Over 14,000 employees are working for more than ten years. They should get permanent jobs. Otherwise they will lose their livelihood. Corporation officials have assured us that the private employees will have job security after privatisation,” an employee said.

Workers at the protest also alleged that the Corporation was not providing brooms to sweep roads. Most workers were forced to purchase brooms with money from their own pockets in order to sweep roads. “The Chennai Corporation failed to get the opinion of workers before taking the decision to privatise conservancy operations,” an employee said.

Policemen at the Ripon Buildings’ gate allegedly manhandled women conservancy workers who tried to participate. Some were even dragged and pushed around, preventing them from entering the premises.