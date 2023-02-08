ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation turns to drones to control the mosquito menace near waterways

February 08, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

Fogging done along Captain Cotton Canal, Kodungiyur Canal and Buckingham Canal in Kodungaiyur zone, Virugambakkam Canal and the Adyar in Kodambakkam zone and Veerangal Odai in Adyar zone

The Hindu Bureau

Mosquito menace: The Greater Chennai Corporation officials launching fogging operation using a drone in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Greater Chennai Corporation has been taken stepping up efforts to eradicate or reduce the mosquito menace near the waterways in the city.

On Wednesday, the civic body conducted extensive fogging through drones in Tondiarpet, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones that were coordinated by entomologists covering a distance of 20, 13 and 15.5 km respectively.

Among the canals covered on Wednesday were Captain Cotton Canal, Kodungiyur Canal and Buckingham Canal in Kodungaiyur zone, Virugambakkam Canal and the Adyar in Kodambakkam zone and Veerangal Odai in Adyar zone.

On Tuesday, the Corporation launched fogging in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet and Anna Nagar zones. Over 3,300 temporary and permanent employees of the Corporation were involved in controlling mosquito breeding.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US