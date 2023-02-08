Corporation turns to drones to control the mosquito menace near waterways

February 08, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has been taken stepping up efforts to eradicate or reduce the mosquito menace near the waterways in the city.

On Wednesday, the civic body conducted extensive fogging through drones in Tondiarpet, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones that were coordinated by entomologists covering a distance of 20, 13 and 15.5 km respectively.

Among the canals covered on Wednesday were Captain Cotton Canal, Kodungiyur Canal and Buckingham Canal in Kodungaiyur zone, Virugambakkam Canal and the Adyar in Kodambakkam zone and Veerangal Odai in Adyar zone.

On Tuesday, the Corporation launched fogging in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet and Anna Nagar zones. Over 3,300 temporary and permanent employees of the Corporation were involved in controlling mosquito breeding.