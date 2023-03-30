ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation to use PPP mode in new pyrolysis plant in Manali

March 30, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation is taking the public-private-partnership route to convert plastic waste into furnace oil in a pyrolysis plant in Manali. The plant is awaiting consent to operate from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and according to an official, this is expected within a week.

Unique Industries has been awarded the concessionaire on a design, build, fund, operate and transfer model. The plant has a capacity of 20 tonnes a day and for each tonne of waste the Corporation provides, Unique Industries will pay a royalty fee of ₹113 with provision for 5% increase in the price every year.

The land for the plant was reclassified from primary residential zone to special and hazardous industrial zone with the approval of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

“By sending non-recyclable dry waste to the plant, we are reducing the amount of legacy that ends up at Perungudi and Kodungaiyur using a scientifically approved method”, said N. Mahesan, chief engineer, solid waste management.

In pyrolysis, combustible material such as plastic, rubber, wood, tyres, straw and garden waste are converted into useful products such as fuel oil and carbon without any pollution.

An incinerator with a capacity of five tonnes has been constructed at Tiruvottiyur and the concessionaire has been handed over to Neptune Automation.

CONNECT WITH US