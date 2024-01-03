Corporation to terminate contracts of persistent defaulters in road laying, initiate new tender process

January 03, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced that it will impose penalties on contractors who default on their road laying projects and cancel the contract of repeated offenders of the deadline.

This comes after repeated complaints from councillors and the public, stating that roads were milled but not laid in many areas in the city. At the year-end council meeting held on December 29, 2023, many councillors claimed that the roads get damaged within two months of being laid.

According to a high-level official in the Corporation, road laying was challenging with the onset of the Northeast monsoon as there was rainfall recorded in the city for 60 of the total 90 days of work. At the beginning of the financial year, 10,000 roads were identified for relaying. By the end of calendar year 2023, about 5,000 of them were completed.

He stated that if the contractors have milled the roads and have not laid them, a penalty of ₹5,000 is levied for each day of delay. The contractors rent the machinery, mill the roads and shift the equipment to the next location before laying blacktop or bituminous.

“The GCC has identified 20-30 frequent defaulting ‘period’ contractors who, when imposed fines, cite either rain or inundation on roadsides as a reason for delays in the overall timeline. They have been offered a week’s extension for completing the work in roughly 750 roads of the initial 5,000 roads as per agreement. Their contracts will be cancelled in a month,” said the official.

Fresh tenders

Considering the urgent need for better roads, fresh tenders will be released inviting new contractors for laying the remaining 5,000 roads, the senior official said. The duration for completing the project i.e. laying each road, will be a maximum of 10 days and no further, he noted.

The GCC will make a special request with the Chennai City Traffic Police for road laying activities during the day, according to the high-level authority. “During the day, lorries need to enter interior roads despite traffic which is difficult, and while at night, many do not comply with ‘no parking’ notices to prevent unnecessary delays. But GCC is taking measures to work through such issues,” he said.

