Corporation to take up serosurvey from today

Starting Saturday, the Greater Chennai Corporation will send healthcare professionals to residents’ doorsteps to collect blood samples for a serosurvey.

Besides detecting the virus, a serosurvey will also help find out if a person has recovered from the infection without being aware of it.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the serosurvey would be completed in 10 days, covering all parts of the city. “Random samples of blood will be collected from 12,000 residents for the serosurvey,” said Mr. Prakash.

In a serosurvey conducted several weeks ago, ICMR had found that 2% of Chennai’s residents had been exposed to SARS-CoV-2.

But a serosurvey conducted for Corporation staff on Thursday showed that 15% to 20% of them were exposed to SARS-CoV-2.

The Corporation employees will collect random blood samples from 87 lakh residents in the city. The results will help in assessing key aspects relating to the pandemic in Chennai. Officials claimed that the serosurvey would improve preparedness of various agencies that work towards disaster mitigation during the pandemic.In addition to the serosurvey of residents, the civic body has initiated measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Mr. Prakash said that all the information technology firms and other agencies would be asked to conduct serosurvey of their staff.

Testing to be increased

Following directions from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday, the Corporation has decided to increase the number of tests from 10,000 to 13,000 every day. But the city and the suburbs continue to report a backlog in data entry of the results. The backlog in data entry has reportedly led to a delay in getting results in some parts of the metropolitan area and suburbs.

“Doctors are doing non-medical work, including data entry, in tertiary care hospitals in Chennai and suburbs. We need IT professionals to work on various aspects of data entry and statistics of COVID-19. Doctors should not be used for non-medical activities. Many doctors are being asked to coordinate with hotels for food supply to hospitals,This is affecting medical services in hospitals,” said a doctor.