Corporation to start crackdown on illegal parking spaces

December 11, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will start identifying unauthorised parking stretches that have created traffic congestion and will create new spaces for parking along many of the 471 bus routes and 40,000 interior roads.

Last week, the State government’s Home Department had flagged the issue of rising number of illegal parking spaces along city roads and traffic congestion caused by the unauthorised parking of vehicles.

Currently, the civic body has earmarked 88 parking lots along roads such as G.N. Chetty Road in T. Nagar, Anna Nagar Second Avenue, Sardar Patel Road in Adyar and Second Line Beach Road. Many of the spaces have reduced because of Metro Rail construction in various parts. As a result many residents have complained about traffic congestion caused by unauthorised vehicle parking in many stretches. Last year, proposals were already made to increase the number of parking slots by 100% by the GCC.

Following the direction by the State government about the need for reducing traffic congestion, the civic body has planned to initiate measures to increase parking lots. According to estimates, more than 500 locations around the city have registered traffic congestion because of illegal parking.

The civic body is planning to study the pattern of complaints received from motorists and residents on helpline 1913. Residents have been requested to call helpline 1913 to complain about unauthorised parking along roads so that the GCC can asses the civic issues caused by such instances.

DMK councillor Parithi Illamsuruthi said traffic congestion was reported in Purasawalkam and on Letangs Road near CSI Ewart School because of unauthorised parking of vehicles. “Traffic congestion has also increased in Brick Kiln Road because of encroachments and illegal parking,” he said.