Corporation to spruce up Anai Eri

Civic body decides to complete the ₹9.37-cr. project

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will resume desilting work at Anai Eri in Pallikaranai.

“Already about half the lake has been desilted and deepened. The remaining work, too, would be taken up soon. We will construct a 2,500-m-long footpath around the lake with handrails, plant 500 saplings, construct three bird islands and have a play area for children,” said an official of the GCC.

The total estimate for the project is ₹9.37 crore.

The lake, spread over 51 acres, overflowed during the recent monsoon and caused floods in the nearby localities.

Residents, who welcomed the initiative, wanted the civic body to ensure construction of several stormwater drains to carry excess water from the lake to different points, including the Narayanapuram lake and the Pallikaranai marsh.

N. Sridhar, a resident, said letting out the excess water at one point would not be enough.

“The lake has been cleaned, which is a great thing. But the lake took too much water and the excess drained into residential areas. What the Corporation needs to do is construct a drain with a good carrying capacity. It cannot be a small one. The Corporation should consult other departments and do this,” he said.

A civic official said they were aware of the issue. “We are now checking the ownership of lands surrounding the lake. We will take steps to prevent flooding of these localities during the next monsoon,” he said.