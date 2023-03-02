Corporation to spruce up 844 bus shelters through PPP mode

March 02, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation sought the council’s approval on Thursday to explore a public-private-partnership arrangement regarding 844 bus shelters across the city and the council approved this resolution. According to an official, the Corporation is expected to earn ₹20 crore annually through this.

At many places such as Arcot Road and Choolai High Road, commuters wait on the road. A regular commuter on the bus from Valsarvakkam said with the summer setting in, it was important to have some form of protection for the passengers from the sun. “Even if there are no seats, a shade would be welcome,” he said.

The bus shelters outside the Nandanam Metro Station on Anna Salai are a complete contrast to this. With a separate bus bay and two long shelters, commuters are better off while waiting for the bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PPP model is expected to address such issues and bring in resources that private companies have in terms of engineering and technology, said an official in the Corporation’s Roads Department.

The 844 shelters have been divided into 12 corridors that have over 65 shelters in each. Next week, the Corporation will float tenders to concessionaires for a period of four years. “We have shortened the period to four years not only to check the performance but also because the concessionaire will have to invest a huge amount in new structures,” said the official.

The civic body has fixed a minimum reserve price of ₹1,000 per sqm per month for the first year with a cumulative yearly increase of 5% for the remaining three years and the concessionaire must pay a licence fee of Rs. 3,000 per sqm per half year.

ADVERTISEMENT