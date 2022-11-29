Corporation to set up public wi-fi near Marina lighthouse

November 29, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will provide free wi-fi at Marina beach near the lighthouse. The facility will be put in place by the Electricity Department of the Corporation with C-Fibre Communication Private Limited and M/s Round Table India Area2.

A short video advertisement will be played before accessing the wi-fi. In a letter dated August 8, 2022, a request was made to provide wi-fi at public places. The necessary equipment, such as an ISP server and wi-fi antennae, will be constructed in buildings owned by the Corporation. The Corporation has also given permission for the installation of underground cables for this purpose.