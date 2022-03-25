Corporation to seal 99 unauthorised buildings

Notices issued to 125 owners after identifying the structures in Royapuram zone

The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued notice to lock and seal 99 buildings that have violated development and building rules.

The Corporation has identified 99 buildings in a drive conducted between March 17 and 24 in Royapuram zone in areas such as George Town and Washermenpet. Notices to have been issued to 125 owners to vacate the buldings. Eleven buildings have been sealed by the officials of the civic body.

The Corporation zonal offices have been issuing building approval for buildings with less than 5,000 sq ft area. Approval for construction of buildings with an area of 5,000 sq. ft. to 10,000 sq. ft. will be issued by Town Planning officials at Ripon Buildings. Officials at all the 15 zones have started checking violations to building rules in new constructions and buildings that have been recently completed.

Civic officials have warned builders that the unauthorised buildings will be locked and sealed for violations. At present, more than 12 lakh buildings have been covered in the property tax net in the 15 zones of the city. Some of the buildings have violations and their neighbours have complained about such violations. Moreover, unauthorised buildings would put more pressure on civic infrastructure in the street. Several complaints of unauthorised constructions had been received from George Town and Washermenpet.