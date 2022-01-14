Corporation to rope in more doctors, volunteers for tele-counselling

Volunteers to visit patients at home

The Greater Chennai Corporation will increase the number of doctors and volunteers at the tele-counsellingcentres for patients on home isolation.

Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed regional deputy commissioners to increase the number of personnel at the centres. At present, 21 doctors and 167 volunteers have been appointed to give tele-counsellingfor COVID-19 patients on home isolation.

A total of 28,521 patients, who have been in home isolation, were identified for tele- counselling. As many as 24,702 patients responded to the tele-counsellingon Thursday.

No response

A total of 2,732 patients did not respond to the call. The Corporation will send volunteers to the homes of patients who did not respond to the calls.

Ganesh Babu, an official of the State Bank of India, who has been in home isolation, said the corporation doctors were providing very good tele-counselling for his family,clarifying all his doubts,advising them about medication and food.

Patients have been requested to call 1913 or 044-25384520 or 46122300 for tele- counsellingfrom doctors.

On Thursday, Anna Nagar zone, with4,918 patients, reportedthelargest number of patients on home isolation. But 225 of them did not respond to calls. So, the Corporation has sent volunteers to their homes to help them.

With the addition of new cases on Thursday, 41,359 patients have to be monitored by the tele counsellors during Pongal. Of these, 38,047 patients will get tele-counsellingon Friday.

A total of 3,001 patients have been admitted to hospitals in the city.

As many as 261 patients are in intensive care, 1,284 on oxygensupport, 13 on a ventilator and 311 on institutional quarantine, the officials said.