Corporation to resume Bhojaraja Nagar subway work

The government has accorded approval for the revised estimate

The Greater Chennai Corporation will resume work on the subway to remove the level-crossing 11A at Bhojaraja Nagar in Royapuram zone. The 161-metre long subway will connect Ward 47 in Tondiarpet zone and Ward 53 in Royapuram zone.

The State government has issued administrative sanction for additional funds after the cost has been reworked. The work started in 2016 and was stopped after the subway was flooded and as the clause for pumping and baling out water was not included in the original sanction given to the railway contractor. The cost of the project has now been revised to ₹20 crore, including ₹6.6 crore to be paid to the railways. The civic body has already paid ₹5.06 crore to the railways.

The Corporation Commissioner has been authorised to meet the expenditure from the bridges department. The six-metre wide subway construction is being executed on design engineering procurement and construction basis.