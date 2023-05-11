35 Corporation schools to get modern buildings with smart classrooms

May 11, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 35 dilapidated school buildings for redevelopment and modernisation. Most of the 15 zones have around 5 to 2 school buildings each that are damaged.

Five schools in Teynampet zone are likely to be renovated and modernised. Similarly, Perungudi zone has three such schools. The Corporation is planning to provide smart classrooms in the schools as part of the modernisation programme.

Parithi Ellamsurithi, councillor of Ward 99, said four schools in his ward in areas such as Purasawalkam, Kilpauk and Otteri had damaged buildings.

“The Chennai Middle School on Poonamalle High Road at Pullapuram, near Nehru Park, in Kilpauk has inadequate classrooms and poor infrastructure. The school has not been painted for the past 14 years. The school should be upgraded to higher secondary school. A large number of students, including those belonging to the Scheduled Castes in the area, study in the school. The school is located on a small parcel of Corporation land. There is a need to expand the school utilising another abutting land parcel, which belongs to the police department,” said Mr. Ellamsurithi.

Another school with dilapidated building on Sundaram Street in Purasawalkam has 200 students. There are 15 classrooms in the middle school. Some classrooms of the Chennai Boys Higher Secondary School on Gangadeeswarar Koil Street were damaged after the building was used during the pandemic. Some classrooms had remained closed after the pandemic.

Residents in the vicinity have demanded upgradation of the Chennai Middle School on Vellalar Street in Purasawalkam.

Councillor T.V. Shemmozhi said the kindergarten school in Anna Nagar West needed better infrastructure and classrooms.