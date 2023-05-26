ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation to remove encroachments in waterbodies ahead of monsoon

May 26, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - Chennai

Aloysius Xavier Lopez 9413

 A meeting to improve monsoon preparedness was held in Ripon Buildings in the presence of MAWS Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other heads of departments. 

The Greater Chennai Corporation and other agencies will start removing encroachments in waterbodies ahead of the onset of the monsoon, said Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena.

According to a press release, a meeting to improve monsoon preparedness was held in Ripon Buildings in the presence of MAWS Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other heads of departments.

Mr. Shiv Das Meena instructed civic officials to complete monsoon preparedness work in September in areas such as Chennai, ahead of the northeast monsoon. He directed officials to ensure monsoon preparedness ahead of the southwest monsoon, increasing the pumps in various flood-prone areas of the city.

MAWS Secretary advised Corporation officials to implement the recommendations of the V. Thirupugazh Committee, to mitigate flooding in the city. Officials, including Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, participated.

