Corporation to regulate street vendors

The Chennai Corporation has directed town vending committees in all 15 zones to receive applications from street vendors, check the feasibility of allotment of space and assess the hindrance caused to pedestrians.

Roads and pedestrian spaces will soon be cleared of encroachments, as 27,195 street vendors are set to be regulated in vending zones. All vendors in “no-vending zones” will be evicted by the Corporation, based on the orders of town vending committees of 15 zones.

Town Vending Committees in all the zones conducted the first meeting in July and a compilation of the list of vending zones has started in the city. Town Vending Committees, headed by zonal executive engineers, have 15 members, including representatives of vendors and residents.

If any resident files a complaint with the Corporation Commissioner on encroachment of footpaths or roads by vendors, the committees would pass an order, based on which the vendor would be shifted to a vending zone.

On receipt of fresh applications, the committee has been directed to pass orders on merits, in accordance with the Street Vendors Act, within a period of eight weeks.

“The committee will consider applications irrespective of the earlier order rejecting them,” said an official. Civic officials will finalise vending zones in all parts of the city this month.

NoC from traffic police

Town vending committees will make a decision on permitting vendors along a street, only after assessing the traffic congestion and getting an NoC from the traffic police. Stalls will not be permitted near junctions, schools and colleges, an official said.

Royapuram, Teynampet and Kodambakkam have the highest number of street vendors, said officials.