Corporation to offer incentives for source segregation of waste

Only 45% of the households segregated waste during special drive in 14 days

Only 45% of the 21.3 lakh households in Chennai have segregated waste at source in the last two weeks, according to data compiled in all the 15 zones of the city.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has planned to offer incentives for residents who segregate waste. Residents welfare associations have been requested to suggest innovations to local civic officials in this regard as the civic body has set a target of achieving 70% source segregation in the next fortnight.

Civic officials at a meeting on Saturday have ordered zonal-level officials to launch an intensive drive against plastics on Monday, according to Swachh Bharat guidelines.

Last month, the Corporation launched a special drive to improve source segregation in 15 zones of the city, setting a target of increasing the number of segregating households by 5% between August 18 and September 1.

According to data compiled during the fortnight ending September 1, the city registered an increase of 3% in the number of households that segregated waste during the special drive.

A total of 5,162 tonnes of waste was generated during the fortnight ending September 1. But 4,370 tonnes of waste was received at landfill.

At least 84.66% of waste dumped in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi sites was without any processing.

However, the share of waste processed increased from 13.33% to 16.34% in the last fortnight, because of a campaign by civic officials.

“Door-to-door collection and source segregation is our foundation. We want Ramky and Urbaser, the private conservancy operators, to improve source segregation,” said an official.

Officials of the private conservancy operators said there were no dustbins in residential areas to segregate waste.

“Many residents in north Chennai lack awareness about segregation of waste. They resist if we request them to segregate waste,” said an official of Ramky at the meeting on Saturday.

Less than 25% of the households in Tondiarpet had done source segregation.

Animators and conservancy inspectors will start creating awareness about source segregation next week. Just 293 of the 1,900 bulk waste generators have in-house facility for wet waste processing.

Corporation officials have been directed to levy a fine of ₹5,000 on those violating the rule with regard to bulk waste.