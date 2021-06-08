Corporation to launch Singara Chennai 2.0

Stakeholder opinion: The Corporation will conduct consultation meetings with residents before implementing the projects.

CHENNAI

08 June 2021 23:04 IST

The project is aimed at redesigning and redeveloping the city under different aspects

With Chief Minister M.K. Stalin back at the helm, the Greater Chennai Corporation is all set to launch Singara Chennai 2.0.

When Mr. Stalin was the Chennai Mayor 25 years ago, he had launched Singara Chennai, which was discontinued largely due to the three subsequent AIADMK governments. Even when the DMK was in power for five years from 2006-11, the focus was more on urban development through the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNRUM).

On Tuesday, a meeting was held by Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi to finalise proposals for the second phase of the Singara Chennai initiative, which has different themes — city beautification, heritage, culture and arts; accessibility and inclusivity; education, health and wellness; transport and mobility; e-governance and innovation; and rethinking urban spaces.

The city’s beautification includes ‘Project Blue,’ a comprehensive development of its many beaches. The city will get an underwater aquarium and aqua zones for water sports, officials said. The beachfront development will cover six locations, including Tiruvottiyur and Uthandi, covering 21.6 km of coastline. Biorock technology will be used for the generation of coral reefs. Water and viewing decks for the differently abled will be developed along the beaches.

The Corporation is planning to conduct public consultation for redevelopment of the Anna Tower Park as part of Singara Chennai 2.0. The park is expected to get a giant wheel, sources said. Beautification of flyovers, subways and roundabouts in the city will also be taken up.

Heritage landmarks, such as the Maadi Poonga and the Victoria Public Hall, will get makeovers. The Corporation will also develop an art district in the city. The civic body plans to launch e-vehicles as feeder services.

A science, engineering, technology and mathematics park for students to learn basic principles will be developed in the city. A pet park, science park and multi sports complex will be developed as part of the project. The civic body will augment the helpline 1913, and launch a community radio for residents. All Corporation schools will get smart facilities and higher education support.

“Singara Chennai 2.0 will give primacy to ecology, culture, lifestyle and infrastructure. The purpose is to redesign and redevelop the city as a global destination for livability and sustainability,” an official said.

Area improvement projects for the Egmore and Guindy railway stations are expected to be taken up under the project. Public buildings will get urban forestry on the premises to increase greenery. The civic body will conduct consultation meetings with residents before implementing the projects.