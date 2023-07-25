ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation to jointly organise Urban Climate Film Festival in Chennai from July 27 to 29

July 25, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The first-ever Urban Climate Film Festival will be held from July 27 to 29 at Alliance Francaise of Madras. The festival is facilitated by the Greater Chennai Corporation in association with the National Institute of Urban Affairs and will showcase the impact of climate change on life in cities.

The festival is free and open to all and is being organised through the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain programme.

Sixteen films from 10 countries will be screened over three days along with a panel discussion with Shekhar Kumar Niraj, principal chief conservator of forests and secretary, Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board, Sonia Elizabeth Prasadam, assistant professor, Madras School of Social Work, and documentary filmmaker Muralikrishnan Chinnadurai.

The festival was launched in Delhi in March this year and travelled to Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Each edition showcased a curated selection of award-winning documentaries by diverse filmmakers. 

In January 2023, a global call for entries for the festival received 150 film submissions from 20 countries. A jury comprising Surbhi Dahiya, professor, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Pranab Patar, chief executive, Global Foundation for Advancement of Environment, and Sabyesachi Bharti, deputy director, C.M.S. Vatavaran.

Attendees can view the festival’s schedule and register themselves here https://citiis.niua.in/event/urbanclimatefilmfestival

