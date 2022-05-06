Corporation to install 5,900 LED street lights, 85 high mast lamps

Streets in 38 neighbourhoods in the city will have better illumination

Streets in 38 neighbourhoods in the city will have better illumination

As many as 38 neighbourhoods in the city that face the problem of poor illumination of the streets will get better lighting to promote safety of women under the Nirbhaya Fund.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified streets that have reported crime against women in 38 neighbourhoods in the city to install more than 5,900 LED lights and 85 high mast lamps. The civic body has taken steps to reduce the number of street lights that have malfunctioned in the neighbourhoods of the city.

Most of the 15 zones have reported that less than 1% of street lights have malfunctioned. In the past six months, reports about malfunctioning of 1.4 lakh street lights have been received by the Corporation. Over 1.37 lakh of the 1.4 lakh streetlights were rectified in 24 hours. The zones such as Tiruvottiyur have reported a higher percentage of street lights that have malfunctioned. More than 3% of the streetlights in Tiruvottiyur have malfunctioned.

Penalty has been imposed on the agencies responsible for the delay in the rectification of malfunctioning streetlights.

In a bid to improve safety of women, neighbourhoods along roads such as Anna Salai and Poonamallee High Road will get additional street lights. Along Poonamallee High Road near the Chennai Metro Rail head office many dark spots have been identified. At least 118 LED street lights will be installed in the area to prevent crime against women.

With better lighting, camera surveillance will be improved in such areas. In Chintadripet, near May Day Park and neighbouring areas, eight high mast lamps will be commissioned to prevent crime against women. Four high mast lamps will be installed at Manjambakkam junction. DGS Dhinakaran Salai and neighbouring areas and GST Road near Meenambakkam will also get additional lighting.