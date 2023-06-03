Corporation to install 100 cameras to step up vigil against dumping of debris on the banks of the rivers in city

June 03, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start live-streaming illegal dumping of debris from the hotspots along the rivers by installing CCTV cameras.

Over 100 locations along the banks of the Cooum and the Adyar have been identified for the installation of cameras. “The cameras will be linked to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Ripon Buildings,” said an official.

Along the Cooum, locations near the roads had become favourite spots, with the vehicle operators, for dumping municipal solid waste and construction debris. For instance, vehicles had been dumping huge quantities of waste along the banks of the Cooum near College Road in Nungambakkam.

The illegal dumping had been reported at the site identified for the development of a nature trail along the Cooum after the proposal was shelved. Dumping of waste had been reported along the banks of the Cooum near Greams Road, Pudupet and Chintadripet, the officials said.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspected the banks of the Cooum on Saturday. Once the CCTVs are installed, personnel manning the control room will identify the registration number of vehicles that dump the waste along the river banks. Teams of officials will visit the spot and nab the persons with the assistance of the police, an official said.

Over 5,500 tonnes of municipal solid waste is generated in the city every day. At least 100 tonnes is dumped illegally along waterways in Chennai, the officials said and added that they would take steps to prevent plastic waste from polluting the sea and waterways.