Corporation to highlight local issues in its campaign

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start highlighting local public health issues during the awareness campaign against COVID-19.

Following the visit of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to Ripon Buildings on Tuesday, the Corporation officials have been asked to create awareness among residents on the COVID-19 hotspot clusters and containment zones in their own vicinity.

“Instead of disseminating the same information in all zones, we will make the residents aware of the challenges faced by others in the same area because of COVID-19. The residents will understand the gravity of the situation and cooperate with officials in the fight against the pandemic,” said an official.

As many as 357 containment zones and hotspot clusters have been delineated in residential neighbourhoods.

After the Corporation officials made a presentation on the containment activities to the Chief Minister, the civic body received nod to intensify awareness campaign.

The Chief Minister agreed to the proposal to launch separate campaign for each residential neighbourhood, focusing on the unique problems faced by the area.

Quarantine spaces

The civic body has been directed to create more quarantine spaces in colleges and universities on the outskirts to house people expected to return from abroad.

“We expect at least 20,000 city residents to return from foreign countries in a few weeks. More quarantine spaces for such residents who test positive will be needed,” said an official.

The Chief Minister inspected the exhibition of containment activities in Amma Maaligai on the premises of Ripon Buildings on Tuesday.

The exhibits included the modes of containment, technology adopted, welfare measures during the lockdown and the public health issues facing the city during the pandemic.

Counselling for patients

The Chief Minister visited the call centre for counselling residents during the pandemic.

Counsellors explained interesting aspects of the intervention such as birthday parties for children affected during the lockdown and food supply to senior citizens.

Over 100 persons have supported the initiative of Loyola College in offering counselling for residents during the pandemic. The Chief Minister lauded the efforts to the team of counsellors during the pandemic.

More than 3,000 residents in distress who call 1913 have been directed to the team of counsellors, said an official.

The Chief Minister asked the Corporation to ensure that the civic workers were safe at work.