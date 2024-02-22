Corporation to float tenders for operation, maintenance of streetlight posts annually

February 22, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

A resolution for floating tenders for the operation and maintenance of streetlight posts and high masts was passed after the contract tenure was changed from 30 months to one year.

The resolution to float tenders for 30 months was tabled in the previous session of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Council on January 31 but was deferred after T.M. Thaniarasu and Nandagopal S., Chairmen of ward committees for zones 1 and 3 respectively, objected, claiming that the same contractors were awarded the tender even if they were defaulters.

Following this, the GCC mentioned in its resolution, tabled at the recent meeting, that 15 contractors in 10 zones had faced total fines amounting to ₹69.17 lakh for violating contract rules. The civic body detailed that failure to rectify defects in a timely manner will incur penalties ranging from 5% to 15% of total costs per pole per year. Additionally, contractors were fined for insufficient manpower or equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of adequate electricians and electrical helpers attract a fine of ₹1,400 and ₹1,200 per person per day respectively. Further, ₹4,000 per day per aluminium ladder vehicle that does not meet regulations and ₹7,000 per hydraulic ladder vehicle are deducted from the monthly bill, the GCC mentioned in the proposal.

In the meeting on Thursday, Mr. Thaniarasu said the maintenance should be taken up annually so that defaulting contractors could be changed. GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said repeated tender processes for each year could delay the work to be done and hence a long-term contract was proposed.

After talks, Mayor R. Priya, who presided over the Council meeting, announced that the resolution would be passed with the tenure being revised to one year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.