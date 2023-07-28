ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation to fill vacancies of teachers

July 28, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On Friday, several councillors raised the issue of shortage of teachers and headmasters in schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation and sought solutions for the situation. They said several posts had lapsed because they had not been filled in three years and because of lack of redeployment of teachers within the Corporation schools. 

Around 1,200 posts had lapsed and 167 were vacant in Corporation schools and the civic body was trying to restore the student-teacher ratio. 

The Corporation had made plans to conduct special counselling to hire teachers to fill the vacancies and it would be followed by redeployment of personnel in the second and third week of August, said Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan. 

The Commissioner agreed to look into providing occupational therapists for students with learning disabilities in Corporation schools. 

