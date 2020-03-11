Corporation to disinfect 1,000 buildings

Chennai Corporation has started disinfecting 1,000 buildings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More buildings are expected to be disinfected in various parts of the city.

Corporation employees will visit railway stations, bus stands, bus stops, government offices to disinfect surfaces three times a day.

Greater Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Health) Alby John Varghese said workers led by zonal health officers and sanitary officers have identified the buildings for surface cleaning.

The civic body has convened a meeting of all hospitals and private practitioners on Wednesday to take precautions on COVID-19.

More than 700 hospitals have been regulated by the Health Department of Chennai Corporation to prevent communicable diseases.

Transport agencies and cab operators will also be regulated by the Corporation to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Corporation has screened 1,294 persons who have come to the city from cities reporting COVID-19 cases. “At least 741 persons have completed 28 days of home quarantine,” said Dr.Varghese.

“Work on surface cleaning of malls and marriage halls has started. Owners have been asked to clean the premises three times a day. Surfaces of door knobs, hand rails and theatre seats are prone to infection,” said Dr.Varghese.