Corporation to develop Broadway into multi-modal hub at a cost of ₹300 crore

July 01, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Friday passed a resolution to take up development of a multi-modal hub at the Broadway bus stand through viability gap funding under the Public Private Partnership model at a cost of ₹300 crore.

The proposed complex will include a bus stand, space for offices and retail outlets and parking facilities for government buses and private vehicles, and a seamless integration of public transportation facilities in the area.

The council also ratified the proposal submitted to the government to accord an in-principle administrative sanction for the estimated cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has been working on the project for years.

In 2018, Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd. (TNUIFSL) appointed Jones Lang Lasalle Consultants to prepare a detailed feasibility report to design a multi-modal facility complex with commercial utilities at the bus stand.

The CMRL was assigned the responsibility of developing the complex so that it could seamlessly integrate the bus stand with the High Court Metro station.

The State government had asked the CMRL to appoint a design consultant to prepare a detailed project report.

At a meeting on February 17, it was decided to execute the project through viability gap funding.

On March 15, a proposal was submitted to the State government to obtain in-principle administrative sanction for ₹300 crore, including ₹27.20 crore that is payable to CMRL for project management, design and consultation.

However, the delay in work by the CMRL has resulted in the Corporation being entrusted with the task of executing the project.

In a letter of May 17, a proposal was submitted to the State government to accord in-principle administrative sanction for ₹300 crore and on June 2, the Corporation was asked to obtain the Council’s approval.

“This resolution, which has been approved, is just a safety measure since there has been a delay on the CMRL’s side. In the situation that we may have to take up the work, approval from the Council had been sought for a tentative cost estimate of ₹300 crore,” said a Corporation official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.