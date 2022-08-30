Corporation to demolish public buildings to construct stormwater drains

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation Council on Tuesday passed 61 resolutions pertaining to civic issues, including the demolition of buildings for taking up construction of stormwater drains.

The council passed a resolution to demolish buildings, such as Amma Canteen, Amudham Sirappu Angadi, building for performing religious rites post cremation and public toilets on P.V. Rajamannar Salai and neighbouring areas in Kodambakkam zone.

The Amma Canteen was constructed on a drain in 2013 on an area of 227 sq.m., the Amudham Sirappu Angadi was constructed in 2014 on 88 sq.m. area, the building for last rites was constructed in 2008 on 98 sq.m. and the two public toilets were constructed on 215 sq.m. in 2000. The civic body will develop another building for the Amma Canteen.

The council also passed a resolution to improve streetlight facilities in 11 zones of the city.

Mayor R.Priya said damaged street lights will be restored and new streetlights will be installed in dark spots to improve safety of women. The police have identified dark spots without streetlights for installation of new fittings under the Nirbhaya Fund. The work in 11 zones is estimated at ₹68 crore. Most of the dark spots have been identified in zones such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Alandur, Adyar and Sholinganallur.

Councillors claimed that a telecom operator was laying cables in roads without getting permission from the Chennai Corporation. In ward 35, the telecom operator, Jio, reportedly obtained permission for eight streets in 2019 and started laying cables along 280 streets, the councillor said.

The civic body has earmarked additional space for burial grounds for all religious communities. Three acres of land has been earmarked for the creation of cremation space for Hindus, three acres for Muslims and three acres for Christians. The council also passed a resolution to develop new dialysis centres in Sholinganallur, Ambattur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. Potholes on roads would be repaired using cold mix as part of monsoon preparedness measures by Chennai corporation.