ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation to demolish and replace 50 public toilets in Teynampet

January 30, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Corporation has received approval from the Council to demolish 50 dilapidated public toilets in wards 109 to 126 of Teynampet (zone-9). Under the Swacch Bharat Mission 2.0, funds have been allocated to construct new toilets to replace them.

All the toilets are still in use despite their condition. According to Corporation documents, 43 out of the 50 public toilets were built before 2000, with two on G.N. Chetty Road and Dharmapuram 6 th Street dating back to 1952. The newest toilets, despite being built in 2001, are in bad condition.

According to a resolution dated January 20 that was approved by the standing committee, the new toilets must have the durability to last at least twenty years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US