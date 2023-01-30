HamberMenu
Corporation to demolish and replace 50 public toilets in Teynampet

January 30, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Corporation has received approval from the Council to demolish 50 dilapidated public toilets in wards 109 to 126 of Teynampet (zone-9). Under the Swacch Bharat Mission 2.0, funds have been allocated to construct new toilets to replace them.

All the toilets are still in use despite their condition. According to Corporation documents, 43 out of the 50 public toilets were built before 2000, with two on G.N. Chetty Road and Dharmapuram 6 th Street dating back to 1952. The newest toilets, despite being built in 2001, are in bad condition.

According to a resolution dated January 20 that was approved by the standing committee, the new toilets must have the durability to last at least twenty years.

