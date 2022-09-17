Corporation to complete desilting of canals in flood-prone areas next week

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 17, 2022 21:26 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has cleaned the Mambalam Canal ahead of the northeast monsoon. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has completed clearing silt from seven of the 11 culverts of Mambalam Canal. Similarly, all the culverts of Mambalam canal as well as in other flood-prone areas will be cleared in one week, the officials said. 

T. Nagar and other areas were flooded last monsoon after Mambalam Canal started overflowing. Along the Mambalam Canal, the civic body has cleared the culverts at G.N. Chetty Road, Vijaya Raghava Road, Thyagaraya Road, Venkatnarayana Road, Mooparappan Street, CIT Nagar Fourth Main Road and CIT Nagar North Road. 

Desilting of culverts along South Usman Road, Anna Salai, Golf Ground, and YMCA Ground will be completed shortly, the officials added. 

Desilting of the culvert at Powder Mills Road in Pulianthope in Gandhi Canal is under way. Of the three vents, 1.5 metres of legacy silt, which had not been removed for many years, was removed this year. “Owing to two pipes crossing the culvert at Powder Mills Road, the work has been delayed. We will complete the work in a week,” said an official.

Mechanical desilting

Desilting of the Trustpuram Canal has been taken up. Mechanical desilting along Trustpuram Second Cross Street is likely to be completed ahead of the monsoon.

The civic body has asked the Public Works Department to start another round of desilting of Buckingham Canal, the Adyar and the Cooum as part of monsoon preparation work. Work on desilting of Otteri Canal and Virugambakkam Canal will be taken up shortly, the officials said.

