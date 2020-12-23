Corporation to charge for trash collection

Starting January 1, residents and traders will have to pay the Greater Chennai Corporation for solid waste collection in the city.
According to the solid waste management bylaws 2019, every property owner has to pay user charges along with property tax for collection of garbage in his neighborhood.
The Corporation is planning to collect ₹100 a month for a residential building with a built up area of 2,400 sq ft. It will be ₹10 a month for owners of houses with a built up area of less than 500 sq. ft. As a result, property tax for the owner of a 2,400 sq. ft. house will increase by ₹1,200 a year.
Luxury hotels will have to pay user charges of ₹5,000 a month. Hospitals will pay Rs.4000 per month.
At least seven zones in the southern parts of the city will have private conservancy operations by January 1. Waste collection in four more zones will be privatised by February.
