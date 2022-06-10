Corporation to build modern toilet lounges under PPP mode

Estimated to cost ₹221 crore, it is being taken up under the Swachh Bharat Mission

The Greater Chennai Corporation will build modern toilet lounges at an estimated cost of ₹221 crore in various parts of the city under the public private partnership.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the civic agency had called for national bids for design, build, operate and transfer of toilet lounges for an eight-year period under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, with public-private partnership.

The facilities will be of two categories, including new constructions and retrofitting and remodelling of existing public toilets. The private agencies will come up with their own modern innovative design to make the facilities world class, with kiosks and space for vending.

Under the first phase, north Chennai would be covered. For instance, in Royapuram zone, 142 toilets will be built, including renovation of 26 major toilets and 89 minor toilets and construction of new toilet lounges in 27 locations. In Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone, 99 locations had been identified for the lounges.

Teynampet zone will get toilet lounges at 11 locations.

As many as 2,624 seats will be developed in the city. The contractor will be permitted to earn revenue using innovative methods such as advertisement, commercial retail spaces for legally approved products and services.

However, the services for residents will be free and the Corporation will form a committee to examine the revenue streams proposed by the contractors before commencement of the project.

The toilet lounges will have maintenance staff round the clock with improved access to women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The toilet lounges will adopt digital technologies, sensors and automation for effective maintenance. Feedback would be taken from users, helpline numbers would be put up for emergency and women safety. They will have air purifiers, sanitisers, waterless urinals and vacuum flush commodes and other smart solutions.