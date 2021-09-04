Corporation to begin 24x7 vaccination at 15 centres

K.N. Nehru to inaugurate the facility at Adyar

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start administering COVID-19 vaccines 24X7 at its urban community health centres (UCHCs) from Saturday. At present, vaccination is administered only from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru will launch the drive at the Adyar UCHC in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Saturday.

The 24-hour camps will be located in 15 locations in the city. All 15 centres will have facilities to administer vaccines round the clock. Corporation officials have made arrangements to administer vaccines 24X7, without wastage.

According to a release on Friday, the Corporation launched 200 vaccination camps on September 1, after closing those in schools and educational institutions. Details about locations of the camps will be available online at http://covid19. chennaicorporation.gov.in /covid/gcc_vaccine_centre/

Registration can be done at gccvaccine.in

The civic body has launched a drive to administer vaccine at home for residents aged over 80. Special camps are being organised for residents in low-income neighbourhoods too. The Corporation has also started creating containment zones on roads with more than three COVID-19 cases.