Civic body may not allow street vendors to do business in T. Nagar pedestrian plaza

The Greater Chennai Corporation will soon ask all street vendors to move to 912 vending zones. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to start work on the development of vending zones at 912 locations. It has identified 4,700 non-vending zones in the city.

Following an order of the Madras High Court, the civic body is set to direct street vendors to shift from non-vending zones to vending zones. It is set to stop vending on stretches such as Thyagaraya Road and on all streets branching from the pedestrian plaza in T. Nagar.

In T. Nagar, vending will not be permitted in roads such as Lodikhan Road, North Boag Road, South Boag Road, Daniel Road, Dr. Nair Road, Thanikachalam Road, Sivagnanam Road, Muthukrishnan Road, Bashyam Road, Singaravelar Salai, Srinivasa Road, Sivaprakasam Road, Prakasam Salai and Nageswara Rao Road.

Vending zones have been demarcated on Usman Road from Muneeswara Road to Burkit Road. Vending will be permitted on Ranganathan Street, Venkatnarayana Road, Rangarajapuram Main Road, Arya Gowda Road, Railway Border Road, Bazulla Road, G.N. Chetty Road and Kannadasan Road.

P.V. Rajamannar Salai, Anna Main Road and Munusamy Salai in K.K. Nagar have been declared vending zones.

The zonal town vending committee in Tiruvottiyur has finalised 33 vending zones. Eighteen vending zones have been identified in Manali, 44 in Madhavaram, 25 in Tondiarpet, 122 in Royapuram, 112 in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, 35 in Ambattur, 21 in Anna Nagar, 63 in Teynampet, 66 in Kodambakkam, 103 in Valasaravakkam, 112 in Alandur, 112 in Adyar, 28 in Perungudi and 18 in Sholinganallur.

The Madras High Court had directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to take action under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending), Act, 2014 “on a day-to-day basis, to identify the vending and non-vending zones, followed by permission to the identified vendors only for vending zones and at the same time not to permit anyone else for vending in the non-vending zones.”