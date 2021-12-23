Corporation tests 2.18 lakh residents in 15 days in Chennai

Commissioner asks officials to test 20,000 people in the city every day

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has tested 2.18 lakh residents in the last 15 days. The test positivity rate is 0.86 with 1,858 residents testing positive for COVID-19 during the period. Twenty-three deaths have been reported in the city in the last 15 days.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Thursday ordered officials to test 20,000 residents every day in the city.

Tests will be carried out in market places, office spaces and crowded areas in the 15 zones of the city.

Residential areas with inadequate vaccine coverage will get camps next week.

Residents have been asked to participate in mega vaccination camps to be held on December 26.

Private hospitals have been asked to share information about patients with symptoms of COVID-19 the Greater Chennai Corporation by email at gccpvthospitalreports @chennaicorporation.gov.in