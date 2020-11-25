Corporation takes up repairs to make project sites safe

Commissioner says situation under control but for a few low-lying areas

With Cyclone Nivar expected to make a landfall on Wednesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation has carried out repairs to damages caused by civic projects to prevent accidents during the cyclone.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the precautionary measures had been taken ahead of the monsoon and damages would be rectified in areas where smart city work was incomplete.

Residents had complained about civic issues in some areas in the city, especially in T. Nagar where the smart city pavement work was complete, with gaping holes and steel bars protruding. The smart city project in areas such as T. Nagar were expected to be completed this month. This could be delayed because of cyclone.

“All precautionary measures have been taken by the GCC well in advance of the monsoon. All 200 wards headed by our engineers and their teams, contractors, manpower, special machinery, and 600 heavy duty pumpsets are deployed. People need not panic about this situation and it is again reiterated that things are under control. So far today, we have seen more than 9 cm average rainfall across the city. Except a few low-lying areas, no water stagnation has been observed till now,” said Mr. Prakash.

Three trees had fallen in areas such as Royapuram and the debris removed immediately.

The Corporation officials have been monitoring the level of Chembarambakkam tank. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, the tank had a water-level of 82.62 ft (85.40 ft) and a storage of 2,913 mcft.