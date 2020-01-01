Corporation takes up pothole repairs at over 1,000 locations

Pothole-ridden roads are nothing new for residents of north Chennai.

The Chennai Corporation recently identified potholes, and has taken up patchwork at more than 1,000 locations on non-bus route roads in the five zones.

According to officials, 1,386 locations on non-bus route roads were identified for repair works, with the area being 24,918 sq m. While work has been completed in the identified locations in two zones, patchwork is on in other areas.

A cross-section of residents in parts of north Chennai, like Tondiarpet, Mathur and Vyasarpadi, said that in addition to portions of many arterial roads, interior roads too were damaged. “Some interior roads in Vyasarpadi are in a bad shape and should be repaired before they get worse,” said Moorthy, a resident.

A resident of Mathur said there were a number of interior roads that were badly damaged in and around Manali. “Here, a main road like Pada Salai, which is a bus route, is damaged, and there are some interior roads that are in such a bad condition that autos and cars cannot ply on them,” he said.

In Zone I (Tiruvottiyur), the Corporation has identified a total of 211 locations, where repair works are required. Of this, patchwork was completed in 21 locations, and work is in progress in 10.

Work in progress

In Manali (zone II), the Corporation has completed 65% of patchwork in the identified locations.

A total of 135 locations were identified. Of these, patchwork was completed in 89 locations.

Patchwork has been completed in all 728 locations identified in Madhavaram (Zone III).

In Zone IV (Tondiarpet), patchwork was completed in 70 of the total 173 identified locations, and work was completed in 139 identified locations in parts of Zone V (Royapuram), officials said.