Corporation takes steps to improve pass percentage in its schools

December 07, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation is taking steps to increase the pass percentage of its schoolchildren by conducting remedial classes for students who have performed poorly in weekly tests and examinations.

Teachers have been directed to assign homework on a daily basis and follow up with the students’ progress.

To upgrade the facilities of schools to be at par with private schools, the Corporation is undertaking refurbishment and renovation under the CITIIS and Singara Chennai 2.0 projects. This will provide for additional classrooms, toilets, smart boards, sports facilities and better seating.

On Tuesday, the Corporation released a preview of a primary school in Nungambakkam undergoing renovation. The video showcased paintings on the inner walls of the school in a way that made the planets and stars appear three-dimensional.