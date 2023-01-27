Corporation stops demolition work, issues notice to the property owner

January 27, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Gross negligence on the part of building owners and the failure of the Greater Chennai Corporation officials to monitor demolition in the past two days on the arterial Anna Salai has snuffed out the life of Padma Priya, 25, a techie who had come to the city with big dreams only a month ago.

The Corporation issued the permission for demolition of the building on Anna Salai on January 13 and the demolition started without the owner following any safety measures, the officials said.

No safety measures such as barricading and scaffolding were erected while the demolition of the three-storied building. The Corporation engineers failed to spot the violation of the conditions stipulated in the demolition permission, sources said.

After Friday’s incident, the Corporation issued notice to the owner Salman and six others. The notice read: “While execution of the demolition work, due to your negligence, and not following the conditions provided in the demolition plan, the fatal accident has taken place. You are hereby instructed to reply within seven days after receiving this notice. During that period, you are instructed not to carry out the demolition work, until further orders.”

According to the demolition permission issued on January 13, the owner has been asked to make “suitable arrangements to reduce dust nuisance” and “precautionary measures to prevent danger and damages to neighbouring buildings and passerby.”

Barricades were not put up by the owner, according to the condition stipulated in the demolition permission. The pedestrians or local residents have not reported on GCC helpline 1913 about the violation of safety norms during the demolition of the building in the past few days, the civic officials said.

A Fire and Rescue Services official said they received the call over half-an-hour late after the incident happened.

“When the firemen arrived at the site, the woman was trapped under the debris,” said an official.

The police are not clear how the workers brought the earthmover inside the premises because the entry in the rear side was narrow. The work at the demolition site was happening round the clock. They finished demolition of the inner side and left the front portion to be demolished later. Following the impact of heavy earthmovers working inside, the wall reportedly collapsed, the police said.

Norms violated

A resident said the local ward councillor and ward level officials failed to monitor the violation during the demolition. “Without knowledge of a councillor or without getting permission from the Corporation, no building can be demolished. No official from the ward or zone monitored the demolition. The demolition was done near a pavement which has huge footfalls in the morning and evening hours. They have done the demolition without following any safety measures,” the resident said.

The executive engineer in Teynampet zone is responsible for approving the demolition plan.

According to Sheik Abdul Rahaman, Regional Deputy Commissioner- Central Region, GCC, the approval specifies that demolition must be carried out with safety measures such as barricades to prevent the fall of debris on the pavement and a green cloth to cover the structure. However, both these criteria were violated.

The incident reinforces Chennai as a city that is not pedestrian friendly. “Demolition of a building necessitates safety mechanisms, signage and ground staff to inform the public. This incident is an act of gross negligence, and the government must take serious note of it and take action on the contractor”, said Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor, Arrapor Iyakkam.

The building lies in Ward 111 of Teynampet (Zone 9) and the councillor for this ward and the zone’s executive engineer could not be reached for comment.

A former urban planner of CMDA said the National Building Code stipulates that proper scaffolding and safety measures should be taken by the owner of the building before demolition of the structure and the owner will be culpable in the event of a death caused by collapse of the building during the process of demolition.

The CMDA or the Corporation starts processing the application for construction of the new building only after the old building is demolished, he points out.

The Corporation has been issuing notices for dilapidated buildings under Section 258 of CCMC Act but has also been advising ward-level officials to take measures on prevention of misuse of the statutory provisions. Every year, more than 100 dilapidated buildings are identified in Chennai.

A number of such dilapidated buildings have been identified in areas such as Thousand Lights, Royapuram, Triplicane, George Town, Royapettah, Chintadripet, Mylapore, Vepery and Purasawalkam, officials said.