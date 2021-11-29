Corporation steps up dewatering work across city

With the city experiencing continued flooding, the Greater Chennai Corporation used more pumps to dewater localities.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi visited Sholinganallur and Semmancheri, where excess water from Perumbakkam lake in Chengalpattu had flooded Nookkampalayam Link Road. Compound walls were broken to carry out dewatering in the area. Semmancheri, Thazhambur, Kaarani, Navalur, Ezhilmuga Nagar and Jawahar Nagar were flooded. In ward 197, K.K. Salai, Buckingham Canal’s water level at the bridges were monitored by teams of officials.

Work on dewatering in areas such as K.K. Nagar were also inspected. A meeting of various line agencies was held at the flooded localities to facilitate dewatering. Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian visited the Tsunami Quarters in ward 200. On Sunday, 358 streets in 103 localities were flooded, and 918 pumps were used to dewater them.