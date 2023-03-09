ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation signs MoU with private companies to revamp Chennai’s toilet infrastructure

March 09, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

New toilets will come up in 372 places in Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Teynampet (Marina) in the span of one year

The Hindu Bureau

An outside view of Nanganallur Corporation Toilet | Photo Credit: Vinesh R

On Wednesday, agreements were signed between private companies and the Chennai Corporation in the presence of Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru for the construction of new toilets and renovation of existing toilets and urinals in 372 places at an estimated cost ₹430 crores.

The new toilets will come up in 372 places in Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Teynampet (Marina) in the span of one year. Private companies have been tasked with maintaining these toilets for eight years. Currently, the corporation has 954 public toilets.

The corporation is exploring the public-private partnership (PPP) mode again to improve the city’s infrastructure, including that of toilets and bus shelters. The PPP mode ensures a degree of standardisation of facilities and is part of a pilot project, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The corporation’s main objective is to provide good sanitation facilities to the people and reduce incidences of open defecation. Three contractors have been selected — MSB ARCH Project Consultants Private Limited, METEC Design and Construction Engineers and Ferrgra Private Enterprises Limited.

“The private contractors will have an intrinsic responsibility in maintaining the toilets because they can display advertisements and generate their own revenue. That is why we have chosen this model,” said a corporation official.

Wilson, a resident of Perungudi, said women and school students would benefit the most from clean public toilets and that there should be toilets near all bus stands.

The corporation is conducting feasibility studies to expand this initiative to other populous zones such as Ambattur, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam. In Royapuram alone, 51 new toilets will be constructed, 71 highly and 105 less dilapidated toilets renovated; totally they have a seating capacity of 2159 people. In Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, works will be done in 134 places with a seating capacity of 988. At Marina, three new toilets will be constructed and eight existing ones will be renovated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US