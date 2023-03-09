Corporation signs MoU with private companies to revamp Chennai’s toilet infrastructure

March 09, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

On Wednesday, agreements were signed between private companies and the Chennai Corporation in the presence of Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru for the construction of new toilets and renovation of existing toilets and urinals in 372 places at an estimated cost ₹430 crores.

The new toilets will come up in 372 places in Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Teynampet (Marina) in the span of one year. Private companies have been tasked with maintaining these toilets for eight years. Currently, the corporation has 954 public toilets.

The corporation is exploring the public-private partnership (PPP) mode again to improve the city’s infrastructure, including that of toilets and bus shelters. The PPP mode ensures a degree of standardisation of facilities and is part of a pilot project, officials said.

The corporation’s main objective is to provide good sanitation facilities to the people and reduce incidences of open defecation. Three contractors have been selected — MSB ARCH Project Consultants Private Limited, METEC Design and Construction Engineers and Ferrgra Private Enterprises Limited.

“The private contractors will have an intrinsic responsibility in maintaining the toilets because they can display advertisements and generate their own revenue. That is why we have chosen this model,” said a corporation official.

Wilson, a resident of Perungudi, said women and school students would benefit the most from clean public toilets and that there should be toilets near all bus stands.

The corporation is conducting feasibility studies to expand this initiative to other populous zones such as Ambattur, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam. In Royapuram alone, 51 new toilets will be constructed, 71 highly and 105 less dilapidated toilets renovated; totally they have a seating capacity of 2159 people. In Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, works will be done in 134 places with a seating capacity of 988. At Marina, three new toilets will be constructed and eight existing ones will be renovated.

