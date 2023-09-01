HamberMenu
Corporation shifts abandoned vehicles to dump yard

September 01, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday started shifting abandoned vehicles to the dump yard to ease traffic on arterial roads. According to a press release, Mayor R. Priya and Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspected the drive to remove abandoned vehicles in areas such as Egmore. Vehicles were removed from roads such as New Avadi Road and Dr. Nair Road on Friday. The vehicles will be handed over to the owners after the individuals establish their ownership. The vehicles that are not claimed by the owners will be auctioned later, the release said.

