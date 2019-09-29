Corporation sets deadline for patching up potholes

The Chennai Corporation has set October 15 as the deadline for completion of work to repair potholes on roads in all 15 zones of the city.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (works) M. Govinda Rao said the work on restoration of road cuts and potholes created by service agencies had started. “Each zone has received cold mix for repair of potholes. Any pothole developed by unauthorised digging of roads will be identified this week. We have approval for all zones,” said Mr. Rao.

All service departments have been asked to stop road cuts by October 1. “We will stop giving permission for road cuts by October 1. The deadline for restoration of potholes is October 15,” he said.

Residents in various parts of the city have complained about damages to roads because of infrastructure projects by line agencies.

Residents have been requested by civic officials to call the Corporation helpline, 1913, to report damages to roads.

Ward-level officials have compiled a list of at least 20 locations with potholes in most of the 200 wards in the city. Water stagnation during rain has also caused damage in many locations on the 471 bus routes and 33,000 interior roads.

Chennai Corporation officials said areas vulnerable to waterlogging had reduced from 1,200 in 2015 to 150 this year, due to development of new drains in many stretches.

New damage to roads has been caused by movement of heavy vehicles in areas where infrastructure projects have been taken up by various line agencies, officials said.